జియోకు షాక్‌... రూ.299కే డీటెల్ ఫోన్‌!

It may sound unbelievable but it’s true. A Rs 299 phone has been launched in the market. Yes, you read it right! A phone for just Rs 299. The name of this phone is Detel D1. The phone has been launched by Detel India. The phone is a feature phone which can be bought at just Rs 299. It has 1.44 inch of Monochrome Display. The phone has single SIM facility and it is powered by a 650 mAh battery. As per gadget reviewer Rajiv Makhni, it has good battery life (15 days on standby mode). Now that phone, priced at just Rs 299, is out in the market, it will be interesting to see how it will impact Jio Phone. According to Detel India website, the phone has many features, check them out:-