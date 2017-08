హెచ్1బీ వీసా: ధరఖాస్తుల్లో ఇండియా టాప్, పోటీకి చైనా

National

Narsimha

English summary

With 2.47 lakh applications, Indians continued to be the largest group of H-1B visa aspirants during the first nine months of the current US financial year. The number works out to 74% of the total applications between October 1, 2016, and June 30, 2017. The US financial year begins from October 1 and ends on September 30. During 20152016 financial year, Indians had filed three lakh applications.