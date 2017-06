ఏఐఏడీఎంకేలో మళ్లీ చీలిక? గోడ దూకేందుకు సిద్ధంగా ఎమ్మెల్యేలు! పార్టీపై పట్టుకు టీటీవీ మంతనాలు

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

In a possible sign of split in the ruling AIADMK (Amma) faction, a month after declaring that he was distancing himself from the party affairs, its deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Saturday asserted that he would continue with the party work.Dhinakaran said none had the power to remove him from the party post conferred on him by his aunt and party general secretary VK Sasikala. He is expected to meet Sasikala in Bengaluru prison on Monday to chalk out his next course of political action. He was apparently emboldened by the presence of 15 MLAs and three MPs who called on him in Delhi after he was released on bail from Tihar jail in the EC bribery case.