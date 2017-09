National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A 27-year-old woman from Navi Mumbai, who used to teach at a boarding school in Panchgani till a year ago, was horrified on receiving a series of obscene messages on Facebook chat from a former student recently. The teen is a Class VIII student at the boarding school. When the woman approached Kamothe police station in Navi Mumbai with a complaint, they told her to come back after Ganpati visarjan as they were busy with bandobast. Police are yet to even record an FIR and claimed they're currently conducting a preliminary probe.