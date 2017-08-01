సూట్‌కేసులో యువతి మృతదేహం, పక్కనే తల

ముంబై: సూట్‌కేసులో తలలేని యువతి మృతదేహన్ని నవీ ముంబైలోని ఫామ్‌బీచ్‌ రోడ్డులోని ఓ ఫామ్‌హౌజ్ సమీపంలో పోలీసులు స్వాధీనం చేసుకొన్నారు.

ఇరవై ఏళ్ళ గుర్తు తెలియని యువతిపై అత్యాచారం చేసి హత్య చేసి ఉంటారని పోలీసులు భావిస్తున్నారు. ఫామ్ హౌజ్ యజమాని మహేంద్ర టాండెల్ మార్నింగ్ వాక్ చేస్తుండగా యువతి మృతదేహం ఉన్న సూట్ కేసు కన్పించిందని ఆయన పోలీసులకు సమాచారం అందించారు.

Woman’s body severed at head found inside a suitcase at Navi Mumbai farm

సూట్‌కేసుకు వంద మీటర్ల దూరంలో యువతి తల కన్పించింది. యువతి అనుమానాస్పద మృతిపై పోలీసులు కేసు నమోదుచేసుకొని దర్యాప్తు చేస్తున్నారు.

English summary
The body of a woman, appearing to be in her early twenties, was found in Navi Mumbai early on Monday. The body, severed at the head, was found inside a suitcase at a farm off Palm Beach Road. A case of murder and destruction of evidence has been registered against unidentified persons at NRI Sagri Police Station.
Story first published: Tuesday, August 1, 2017, 12:45 [IST]
