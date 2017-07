లంచం తీసుకొని లైంగిక వేధింపులు, ఉద్యోగిని చితక్కొట్టిన మహిళ (వీడియో)

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Thursday, July 6, 2017, 13:54 [IST]

English summary

A woman thrashed circle officer (CO) of Gaighat block in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur for alleged sexually harassing and taking bribe from her. Woman accused the circle officer Nishikant and his fellow employees for negligence in work, taking bribe and sexual abuse. After getting the information, police rushed to the spot to control the situation.