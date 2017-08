డేరా బాబా కోసం జైల్లోకి దౌర్జన్యంగా వెళ్లిన మహిళ: నానా హంగామా, చివరికి జైలుకెళ్లింది !

National

Mallikarjuna

English summary

Woman tries to meet Gurmeet Ram Rahim in jail in Rohtak. A special CBI court sentenced Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to 10 years in prison on Monday after his conviction in a 2002 rape case that triggered violence leaving 38 dead and scores injured in Haryana.