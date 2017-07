National

Narsimha

English summary

At its Mi Max 2 launch event, Xiaomi also announced that it will host the 3rd Mi Anniversary celebrations on Thursday, July 20 and Friday, July 21, commemorating three years since then Xiaomi brand's launch in the country. The two-day celebrations will see Xiaomi sell newly launched smartphones, stock availability of the Redmi 4 and Redmi Note 4 smartphones, offer discounts on accessories, and unveil new power banks. The Re. 1 flash sale is also making a comeback with the Redmi 4A, Wi-Fi Repeater 2, and the 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 up for grabs.