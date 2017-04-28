పీఎఫ్‌ ఖాతాదారులకు శుభవార్త! ఇకనుంచి వాటి అవసరం లేదు!!

ఉద్యోగుల భవిష్యనిధి సంస్థ గురువారం తన ఖాతాదారులకు ఓ శుభవార్త చెప్పింది. అనారోగ్యం పాలైనపుడు చికిత్సకు అవసరమైన నగదు కోసం స్వీయ ప్రకటన సరిపోతుందని వెల్లడించింది.

English summary

New Delhi: Over four crore members of the retirement fund body EPFO can now withdraw funds from their EPF account for treatment of illness and purchasing equipment to deal with handicap without medical certificates. The Employees' Provident Fund Scheme 1952 is amended to do away with the requirement of submission of various certificates and proformas for seeking advance for treatment of illness and purchasing equipment required in case of physical disabilities. Now, the subscribers can seek fund withdrawal from their EPF account on various grounds by using a composite form along with a self-declaration.