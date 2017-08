‘‘నీది గొప్ప నిర్ణయం తల్లీ.. తండ్రిగా గర్విస్తున్నా.. నా గురించి భయపడకు..’’

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

An IAS officer in Haryana has in a Facebook post on Monday told his daughter he's "proud" of her for taking on "the worst form of chauvinism" in society, after they made public she was allegedly "harassed and stalked" by a Haryana BJP leader's son in Chandigarh. The Haryana IAS officer Virender Kundu also acknowledged in his post that the "difficulties" he might face on account of pursuing this case with the police "are nothing compared to" what his daughter Varnika+ may confront. "You have chosen to take on the worst form of chauvinism manifested in our society. My difficulties on account of this decision are nothing compared to yours," wrote Kundu.