బస్సులో అమ్మాయి దుప్పటి కప్పుకుందని దానిని లాగితే!

Srinivas G

English summary

A 22 year old woman from Coimbatore was found dead in a government bus at Vadasery in Kanyakumari district on Sunday morning. The woman, who boarded the state express transport corporation bus in Coimbatore on Sunday night, was found unconscious when the bus conductor checked. The body was shifted to Nagercoil Medical College Hospital for post mortem.