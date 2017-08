పీఎఫ్ ఖాతాదారులకు శుభవార్త!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

From next month, your PF account will be transferred automatically when you change your job, chief provident fund commissioner V P Joy has said. Joy, who is pushing a slew of initiatives in the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to make it more worker-friendly, said the premature closure of accounts was one of their main challenges, and they were trying to address it by improving services.