వరదల్లో 13 లక్షల మంది, 200 మంది భారత విద్యార్థులు కూడా , 800 ఏళ్లకు ఒకసారి ఇలా...

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Heavy rain bands from Harvey lashed southwest Louisiana on Monday, ratcheting up flooding fears as the state's governor warned of a "dangerous situation" looming.Gov. John Bel Edwards told reporters he expects the threat to rise as outer rain bands sweep into Louisiana, adding, "This is going to play out over several days." While Louisiana doesn't appear to be facing a threat on par with Harvey's catastrophic toll in Texas, images of flood devastation in Houston revived painful memories for survivors of Hurricane Katrina more than a decade ago.