కిమ్ రూల్స్: ఫోర్న్ మూవీస్ చూసినా, జుట్టు పెంచుకొన్నా శిక్షే

International

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

North Korea, in defiance of worldwide pressure, test-fired an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile in early July.The founder and first leader of North Korea, Kim Il Sung, created the country's policy of juche or "self-reliance," which cut off North Korea economically and diplomatically from the rest of the world, even in times of great need, such as famines.