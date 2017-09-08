ట్రంప్ చర్యపై నిరసన వెల్లువ, ఒక్క కాలిఫోర్నియాలోనే 2 లక్షల మంది, కోర్టుకెక్కిన 15 రాష్ట్రాలు

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Fifteen states and the District of Columbia sued the U.S. government Wednesday to block President Donald Trump’s plan to end protection against deportation for young immigrants, saying it was motivated by prejudice against Mexicans. Legal experts, however, say the evidence of bias is not strong in the case involving the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA. “It might be able to muck up the works, maybe push off the effective date of the repeal, but I don’t see litigation being successful in the same way as the travel ban,” Kari Hong, an immigration expert at Boston College Law School, said, referring to the lawsuit earlier this year that limited the Trump ban involving predominantly Muslim nations.