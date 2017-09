15 ఏళ్ల బాలికపై 29 రోజులు లైంగికదాడి, బతికుండగానే నరకం, ఈదుకుంటూ తప్పించుకొచ్చిన బాధితురాలు!

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A kidnapped Minnesota teen bravely swam across a lake to safety from her abductors after nearly a month in captivity. Tean, 15, was reunited with her family this week after she disappeared from her Alexandria home in August, news station WCCO reported. Three men were arrested in connection to her disappearance. Police identified the suspects as Thomas Barker, 32, Joshua Holby, 31, and Steven Powers, 20. Authorities said the 15-year-old was acquainted with at least one of the suspects.