భగత్ సింగ్ నిర్దోషా?.. అన్యాయంగా ఉరితీశారా? లాహోర్ కోర్టులో పాక్ లాయర్ పోరాటం!

Eighty-six years after revolutionary Bhagat Singh was hanged for the murder of a British police officer, a Pakistani lawyer is fighting to prove the legendry Indian freedom fighter’s innocence in a Lahore court.Advocate Imtiaz Rashid Qureshi filed a fresh petition on Monday in the Lahore High Court for the early hearing of his case to prove Singh’s innocence.The division bench of the Lahore High Court had in February last year asked the chief justice of Pakistan to constitute a larger bench to hear the petition by Qureshi, who runs the Lahore-based Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation. But no action has been taken yet.