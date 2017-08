International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A Russian surveillance aircraft flew over multiple federal buildings in Washington DC at a low altitude on Wednesday afternoon, according to CNN.The Russian Air Force plane passed over the US Capitol, Pentagon, Joint Base Andrews, CIA, Camp David, and a secret government bunker called Mount Weather, CNN said. The flyby, however, was completely legal and in accordance with the 1992 Treaty on Open Skies, which lets countries that are part of the agreement to surveil the other member countries from the air, Politico reported , citing the State Department.