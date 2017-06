అంత్యక్రియల్లో వరుస బాంబు పేలుళ్లు.. 18 మంది మృతి

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Three explosions ripped through a funeral for a victim of violent clashes between Afghan police and protesters in Kabul on Saturday, killing at least 18 people and injuring 30 more. “Many people have been killed and wounded at the funeral of Salim Izdyar”, the son of prominent Afghan politician Mohammad Alam Izdyar, witness Abdul Wudood told AFP. Afghan media reports said the three blasts at the cemetery in Khair Khana area of Kabul killed 18 people and wounded 30 others. Security forces cordoned off the cemetery and advised people to avoid the area.