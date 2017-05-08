అమెరికా అత్యంత ర‌హ‌స్యంగా అంత‌రిక్షంలోకి పంపిన ఓ విమానం ఆదివారం నేల‌పైకి దిగింది. ఈ విమానం పేరు ఎక్స్‌-37బీ. ఇది 718 రోజులపాటు అంతరిక్షంలో విహరించి ఇప్పుడు భూమ్మీదికి తిరిగొచ్చింది.

The record-shattering mission of the U.S. Air Force's robotic X-37B space plane is finally over.After circling Earth for an unprecedented 718 days, the X-37B touched down Sunday (May 7) at the Shuttle Landing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida — the first landing at the SLF since the final space shuttle mission came back to Earth in July 2011. The landing occurred at 7:47 a.m. EDT (1147 GMT). "Today marks an incredibly exciting day for the 45th Space Wing as we continue to break barriers," Air Force Brig. Gen. Wayne Monteith, the 45th SW commander, said in a statement. "Our team has been preparing for this event for several years, and I am extremely proud to see our hard work and dedication culminate in today's safe and successful landing of the X-37B."