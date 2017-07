International

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Story first published: Friday, July 7, 2017, 16:54 [IST]

Amidst the stand off, the Chinese President Xi Jinping appreciated India's strong resolve against terrorism. He also said that thanks to India there was momentum introduced in the BRICS. The statement was made at the G20 summit that began on Friday at Hamburg.