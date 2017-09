International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Previously undiscovered animals and plants may live in warm caves under Antarctica's glaciers, according to a new study led by the Australian National University.Forensic analysis of soil samples from caves on Ross Island revealed traces of DNA from algae, mosses and small animals. ANU Fenner School of Environment and Society senior lecturer Ceridwen Fraser, who led the study, said some of the DNA sequences were unrecognised in the researchers' database. "That might just be because there are plants and animals in Antarctica that we haven't sequenced at those parts of the genome before, so they might just be your bog-standard plants and animals from Antarctica, or they might indicate something more exciting, like species that we don't know anything about yet," she said.