A Lady Justice statue was removed from Bangladesh’s Supreme Court premises under tight security overnight after Islamist hardliners pressed for its removal for months, the sculptor said Friday. The statue of a woman holding a scale and sword in her hands was installed in December outside the court building. The sculpture is wrapped in a sari, a Bangladeshi revision of the usual representation, the Greek goddess Themis blindfolded and clad in a gown. Some people protested late Thursday night on an adjacent street in front of the court premises when workers removed the sculpture. The statue was covered and was kept nearby afterward.