ఒబామాకు తగ్గని ఆదరణ: ట్విట్టర్‌ చరిత్రలోనే రికార్డు

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm

Former US President Barack Obama’s tweet in response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend has become the platform’s most liked post of all time. The southern university town witnessed violent protests as a white supremacist, alt-right clashed with leftist protestors over the removal of a Confederate statue.