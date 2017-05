మహిళ తల నరికి చేతబుచ్చుకుని.. సూపర్ మార్కెట్ లోకి వెళ్లి...

మిట్ట మధ్యాహ్నం ఓ వ్యక్తి ఒళ్లంతా రక్తంతో, నరికేసిన తలను చేత్తో పట్టుకుని ఓ సూపర్‌ మార్కెట్లోకి అడుగుపెట్టాడు. అందరూ నిర్ఘాంతపోయి చూస్తుండగా అక్కడ పనిచేస్తున్న ఉద్యోగిపై మళ్లీ కత్తితో దాడి చేశాడు.

English summary

A SUSPECTED killer walked into a US supermarket covered in blood while clutching a knife and what looked like a human head before stabbing a worker, it has been reported. Police rushed to the sickening scene at Harvest Market Thriftway in Estacada in the US state of Oregon at around 2.15pm yesterday. Other staff tackled the knifeman and held him down until cops arrived. He is now in custody, reports KGW.The store worker was airlifted to Emanuel Hospital in the city of Portland for treatment. The suspect was also taken to a nearby hospital.