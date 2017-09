బ్రిక్స్ సదస్సు: మోడీతో జిన్ పింగ్ కరచాలనం, ఉత్తరకొరియాపై తీవ్ర ఆగ్రహం!

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A dark shadow is looming over the world after more than half a century of peace, the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, has said after North Korea’s sixth nuclear test. Xi made no direct reference to Sunday morning’s detonation as he addressed an annual summit of the Brics nations but told his audience that only through dialogue, consultation and negotiation could “the flame of war be put out”. “Thanks to the joint effort of all countries, global peace has reigned for more than half a century. However, incessant conflicts in some parts of the world and hotspot issues are posing challenges to world peace,” Xi said in his 40-minute address to a summit attended by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa in south-east China.