అంటార్కిటికాలో.. గడ్డ కట్టే చలిలో.. ఒక్కటైన జంట!

From one of the coldest places on Earth comes a heartwarming love story. A pair of polar field guides got married over the weekend at a British research station, and the British Antarctic Survey says it's the first official wedding in Antarctic territory claimed by the U.K. The bride, Julie Baum, fashioned the skirt of her dress out of an "old orange pyramid tent," according to the BAS. The groom, Tom Sylvester, crafted the brass wedding rings at the Rothera Research Station's metal workshop.