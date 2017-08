చైనాకు మరో షాక్, బ్రిక్స్ విస్తరణకు భారత్ మోకాలడ్డు, పారని డ్రాగన్ పాచిక

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

China aborted its attempt to create a permanent BRICS Plus feature and invite other countries to join in following resistance from the other members of the five-nation grouping, including India, who apprehend dilution of BRICS's goals if other counties, including Beijing's close allies, are brought in. The next BRICS summit, scheduled for September 3 and 4 in the Chinese city of Xiamen, will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of host China, and member nations Russia, Brazil and South Africa. Speaking at a press conference in Beijing on Wednesday, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi indicated that Beijing has not been able to convince other members about its BRICS Plus plans.