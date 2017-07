యుద్ధానికి సిద్ధమవుతోంది!: చైనా బలగాల మోహరింపు, రిహార్సల్స్(వీడియో)

International

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

3rd part of the same PLA exercise video in Tibet @htTweets pic.twitter.com/BYjPaekQXs

Another section of same state media video "crossing the line of fire" military exercise in Tibet @htTweets pic.twitter.com/3OAl0RySr6

State media releases video "Crossing the line of fire " of PLA soldiers' drill in Tibet at 5000 metres amid Donglang standoff @htTweets pic.twitter.com/uLpe60brIn

English summary

China moved “tens of thousands of tonnes” of military equipment, including army vehicles, and troops to Tibet in late June, coinciding with the border standoff with India, media reports have said.