వివాదాస్పద దక్షిణ చైనా సముద్రంలో సినిమా థియేటర్ నిర్మాణం

International

Narsimha

English summary

China has opened a modern cinema theatre on Yongxing Island in the disputed South China Sea as part of its plan to establish authority over the area, the state media reported on Sunday. Over 200 residents and soldiers watched the Chinese movie ‘The Eternity of Jiao Yulu’ on Saturday at the Sansha Yinlong Cinema, located in Sansha municipality, China’s newest city in the South China Sea.