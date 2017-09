International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said he was desirous of putting China's relationship with India "on the right track", reported Chinese state media. Xi also told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Beijing is prepared to work with Delhi "to seek guidance from Panchsheel", or the five principles of co-existence, reported ANI.In this first bilateral meet between Modi and Xi since the uneasy resolution of the 73-day Doklam standoff, Xi's statements appeared to be conciliatory, going by what Chinese state media as well as ANI quoted him as saying. The two leaders met on the sidelines of the ongoing BRICS meeting in Xiamen, China."Jinping called for putting its bilateral relationship with India on the 'right track' during a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Xiamen," said the official Xinhua news agency.