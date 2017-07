International

China's defence ministry on Monday warned India not to harbour any illusions about the Chinese military's ability to defend its territory, amid a festering border dispute."Shaking a mountain is easy but shaking the People's Liberation Army is hard," ministry spokesman Wu Qian told a briefing, adding that its ability to defend China's territory and sovereignty had "constantly strengthened".