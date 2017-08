చైనా దుర్నీతి: తొలి బాంబు ఉత్తరకొరియా వేస్తే ఓకే.. అమెరికా వేస్తే మాత్రం...

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

If North Korea launches an attack that threatens the United States then China should stay neutral, but if the United States attacks first and tries to overthrow North Korea's government China will stop them, a Chinese state-run newspaper said on Friday.President Donald Trump ratcheted up his rhetoric toward North Korea and its leader on Thursday, warning Pyongyang against attacking Guam or U.S. allies after it disclosed plans to fire missiles over Japan to land near the U.S. Pacific territory.