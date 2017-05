భర్తతో గొడవ పడింది.. ఆ కోపంలో రూ.4.5 లక్షలు మింగేసింది

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Thursday, May 4, 2017, 17:16 [IST]

A Colombian woman reportedly swallowed at least $7,000 U.S. dollars in a desperate act to hide the money during a fight with her husband, according to doctors in the South American nation who extracted the bills through surgery. The 30-year-old woman swallowed rolls of 100-dollar bills. She told the local RCN television channel she had saved up the money for a holiday with her husband after having sold several electrical household items.