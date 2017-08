ఇక మూడో ప్రపంచ యుద్ధమే! ఉత్తరకొరియానే మొదలెడుతుంది.. తప్పదు!

International

Tensions between US, Russia, China and North Korea are increasing. Donald Trump launched supersonic B-1B bombers from Guam airbase and warned “America WILL be defended” as North Korea threatened to attack the US naval outpost. In a blatant show of strength two US Air Force B-1B fighter jets took off from the US base alongside bombers from Japan and South Korea. The military drills came before the secretive state announced it is “carefully examining” a plan to target the West Pacific outpost. The rogue state had made the terrifying revelation just hours after US President Donald Trump vowed to meet any threats against America with "fire and fury the likes of which the world has never seen".