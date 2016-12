అభిమాన వేశ్య వేరే వ్యక్తితో శృంగారంలో పాల్గొందని హత్య..

తాను ఇష్టపడే వేశ్య మరొకరితో శృంగారంలో ఉండటాన్ని జీర్ణించుకోలేని ఓ విటుడు ఏకంగా ఆమెను హత్య చేశాడు.

English summary

A man gunned down six people in a brothel - after becoming 'overcome with emotion' when he discovered that a girl he had wanted was with another client, it was reported today.