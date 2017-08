ఉత్తరకొరియాపై దాడికి.. దేవుడి అనుమతి! ఇక ట్రంప్ దే ఆలస్యమన్న పాస్టర్!?

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A Dallas pastor is saying that the Christian God has given the President of the United States authority to kill North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un. Dr. Robert Jeffress, leader of the megachurch First Baptist Dallas, has weighed in with his opinion on the recent political turmoil surrounding President Donald Trump and the ongoing war of words between the US and the North Korean leader. President Donald Trump says that North Korea “had best not make any more threats to the United States” or “they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.” In a statement to the ‘The Brody File,’ Jeffress says that God has given President Trump authority to kill the self-imposed leader of the country of North Korea.