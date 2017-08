ఇక అల్టిమేటమే.. జాగ్రత్త!: భారత్ కు తీవ్ర హెచ్చరిక, ‘డోక్లామ్ వివాదం’ చైనా నాటకమా?

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

State-run Global Times today shot yet another warning on Doklam standoff, saying the Chinese authority may issue a final ultimatum ahead of the BRICS summit scheduled in September and if India doesn't go by the demands it has to face the consequences. "The ultimatum will clearly tell India and the world that China will give a certain number of days to India to withdraw its troops. After the deadline, if Indian troops still remain within China's territory, India will be responsible for all the consequences," the Global Times quoted retired rear admiral and senior adviser Xu Guangyu to the China Arms Control and Disarmament Association.