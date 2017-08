అప్పట్లో నెహ్రూ.. ఇప్పుడు మోడీ, భారత్ లో మార్పు రాదా? మళ్లీ రెచ్చిపోయిన చైనా ‘గ్లోబల్ టైమ్స్’

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

In a new editorial on the Doklam standoff, Chinese state-run daily Global Times has once again warned that if Indian troops continue to linger on its soil, “countermeasures from China will be unavoidable”, claiming that the Narendra Modi government is as "naive" as the Jawaharlal Nehru government of 1962.“India made constant provocations at the China-India border in 1962. The government of Jawaharlal Nehru at that time firmly believed China would not strike back. China had just undergone domestic turmoil and natural disasters; Beijing and Washington were engaged in hostility and China's relations with the Soviet Union had begun to chill…Fifty-five years have passed, but the Indian government is as naïve as it ever was,” the editorial said.