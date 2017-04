అమెరికాలో అత్యున్నత వైద్య పదవి అయిన సర్జన్ జనరల్ పదవి నుంచి భారత సంతతి వైద్యుడు డాక్టర్ వివేక్ మూర్తిని డోనాల్డ్ ట్రంప్ ప్రభుత్వం తొలగించింది.

English summary

The Donald Trump administration on Friday asked an Indian-American surgeon general to quit from his post. “[Vivek] Murthy, the leader of the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, was asked to resign from his duties as surgeon general after assisting in a smooth transition into the new Trump administration,” the US Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement. Dr Murthy was appointed for four years by the previous Barack Obama administration in 2015, reported USA Today. Murthy, who will now continue as a member of the Commissioned Corps, has been replaced by Rear Admiral Sylvia Trent-Adams. Currently, Trent-Adams is the deputy surgeon general.