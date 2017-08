International

Mittapalli Srinivas

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Kim Jong Un of North Korea made a very wise and well reasoned decision. The alternative would have been both catastrophic and unacceptable!

English summary

United States President Donald Trump has praised North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for a "wise and well reasoned" decision not to fire missiles towards the US territory of Guam, easing escalating tension between the two countries.