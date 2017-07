నేనొస్తే అలా.., అందుకే హిల్లరీవైపే మొగ్గుచూపారు: ట్రంప్ సంచలన ప్రకటన

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

President Donald Trump, battling allegations that Russia helped him win the White House, claimed on Wednesday that Vladimir Putin would have preferred a Hillary Clinton victory – despite US intelligence saying the Russian leader directed a covert effort to help defeat her. “We are the most powerful country in the world and we are getting more and more powerful because I’m a big military person. As an example, if Hillary had won, our military would be decimated,” Trump said. “That’s why I say, why would he want me? Because from day one I wanted a strong military, he doesn’t want to see that.”