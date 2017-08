గువామ్ కి ఏమైనా జరిగిందా..? రాత్రికి రాత్రే, ట్రంప్ మాటల తూటాలు, తోడుగా రంగంలోకి జపాన్!

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

American President Donald Trump warned the military option is 'locked and loaded' today as North Korea works to finalise plans for a missile strike near the US territory of Guam. US President Donald Trump has said that North Korea will “truly regret” any actions against Guam, any other US territory or any US allies. Speaking from his New Jersey golf resort, he added: “I hope that they are going to fully understand the gravity of what I said, and what I said is what I mean. "Those words are very easy to understand."