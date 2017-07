సౌదీలో భారీ అగ్నిప్రమాదం...11 మంది వలస కార్మికులు ఆహుతి

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Police in Najran said 11 people suffocated and six were injured on Wednesday, in a fire that ripped through a windowless house they shared. “Firefighters put out a blaze in an old house lacking windows for ventilation. Eleven people died of asphyxiation, and six others were injured,” in the southern province of Najran, the civil defense said in a tweet. Those hurt and killed in the blaze were all from India and Bangladesh, the civil defense said. The region’s governor, Prince Jluwi bin Abdelaziz bin Musaed, ordered the formation of a committee to investigate the fire incident.