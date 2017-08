International

Narsimha

English summary

Mobile telecom gear maker Ericsson may lay off around 25,000 employees outside Sweden as part of its savings programme. Ericsson said in July it would accelerate measures to meet a target of doubling its 2016 underlying operating margin of 6 percent and that it aimed to reach an annual cost reduction run rate of at least 10 billion crowns ($1.2 billion) by mid-2018.