ఖరీదైన కార్లలో వచ్చిన 21 మంది.. ఏం పని చేస్తున్నారో తెలుసా?

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Security authorities in Saudi Arabia have arrested 21 members of a family who engaged in begging activities throughout Buraydah, the capital of Al Qassim Region in the heart of the Arabian Peninsula. The family reportedly rented a flat in the city and organised themselves in a way that would secure them cash from unsuspecting donors and people. The family members used five cars, including a new model, to orchestrate their moves.“We were able to track 21 relatives, including women and children, from an Arab country suspected of illegal begging,” Bader Al Suhaibani, the spokesperson for Al Qassim police, said, quoted by Saudi daily Okaz on Monday. “They were from one family and they used a flat as their headquarters. They stopped cars and asked drivers to help them, claiming they needed urgent assistance.”Al Suhaibani added that the police found 12,049 Saudi Riyals and 150 UAE Dirhams with the suspects.