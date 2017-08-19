అమెరికా అంతం దగ్గర పడింది.. ఇదే నా ఫైనల్ వార్నింగ్: కిమ్ జాంగ్ ఉన్

International

Ramesh Babu

The pot-bellied dictator has issued yet another sabre-rattling warning to the West through a Pyongyang-based state-run newspaper. He hit out at South Korea, accusing it of “dancing to the tune of US hysteric moves”, and condemned America. And the propaganda rag's opinion piece said the end was near after weeks of ever-escalating threats and counter-threats from the erratic leaders of North Korea and America. The piece said it was South Korea and the US, rather than Kim Jong-un’s hermit kingdom, who were pushing for all-out war. It argued North Korea was the only country pushing for piece.