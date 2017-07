భారతీయులకు శుభవార్త! ఢిల్లీ నుంచి వాషింగ్టన్ డీసీకి నేరుగా విమానం

International

English summary

The first direct Air India flight from Delhi to Washington DC landed today at the Dulles International Airport, connecting the capitals of the world’s two largest democracies. The flight, AI 103, was accorded a water cannon salute and traditional gate-side prayer ceremony upon its landing at the airport. Indian Ambassador to the US Navtej Sarna, Air India Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani and Commercial Director of Air India Pankaj Shrivastava were among the passengers on the inaugural flight to Washington.