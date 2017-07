Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Crysanthumun flower will be named in honour of PM @narendramodi . The flower will be called 'Modi.' pic.twitter.com/4qLALtxHzP

Story first published: Tuesday, July 4, 2017, 22:30 [IST]

After being accorded a red-carpet welcome upon his arrival in Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first stop in the country was at Danziger Flower Farm, which is one of Israel's leading floriculture companies.