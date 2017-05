నోరు విప్పిన లాడెన్‌ నాలుగో భార్య.. ఆ రాత్రి అబోటాబాద్ లో అసలేం జరిగిందంటే..

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Tuesday, May 30, 2017, 0:53 [IST]

English summary

The story of the night of May 1, 2011, when US forces killed Osama bin Laden, has been told and retold many times. The US government, US Navy Seals and intelligence analysts have given varying accounts of how it unfolded. Now, for the first time, we see the events of that night through the eyes of his fourth and youngest wife, Amal, who has spoken to Cathy Scott-Clark and Adrian Levy for their book The Exile: The Flight of Osama bin Laden about the last few minutes of the 9/11 mastermind’s life.